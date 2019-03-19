Sacramento man found dead after falling into American River, Placer deputies say

The body of a Sacramento man who died after falling into the American River on Sunday was found Monday afternoon, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim is 23-year-old Andy Odon Ortega Fonseca, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a statement. Fonseca had fallen into the river about 7 p.m. Sunday at the No Hands Bridge north of Auburn.

Swift water rescue teams searched for about two hours Sunday evening until it became too dark around 9 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott said, then resumed searching Monday morning.