Got an old mattress? Get rid of it this Saturday at Elk Grove recycling event

How your mattress gets recycled in new, free program A new state program aims to divert used mattresses from landfills to recycling facilities. DR3 Mattress Recycling in Woodland processes 1,000 mattresses per day from across Northern California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new state program aims to divert used mattresses from landfills to recycling facilities. DR3 Mattress Recycling in Woodland processes 1,000 mattresses per day from across Northern California.

Elk Grove is hosting a free mattress recycling and box spring collection event Saturday for Sacramento County residents, the city said in a press release.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elk Grove City Hall and is part of the Bye Bye Mattress Program.

Mattresses and box springs that are dry and not contaminated with debris, waste or bedbugs will be accepted, Elk Grove environmental specialist Carlos Duque said. A maximum of four mattresses will be accepted per person.

Operated by the nonprofit Mattress Recycling Council with oversight by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, the the Bye Bye Mattress Program was launched in 2015. It is funded by a recycling fee of $11 on every mattress and box spring sold in California.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The foam, steel, wood, cotton and other fibers from mattresses can be recycled and turned into products like carpet padding, mulch and appliances, the release said.

The collection event is held every other year to inform the public on how to recycle their mattresses, Duque said.

If you cannot make the event, other collection sites are located at DR3 Recycling, Recology Davis Corp Yard, Yolo County Central Landfill, Valley Mattress Outlet, Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site, North Area Recovery Station, and Kiefer Landfill. For the full list of locations, visit the program’s website, byebyemattress.com.