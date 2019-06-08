9:45 p.m. update: PG&E begins shutoffs in Paradise, Oroville; 16k homes in foothills go dark

How to prepare for a power outage Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Amid worries of strong winds creating dangerous fire conditions overnight, PG&E began deliberately shutting off power to communities in the Sierra foothills on Saturday night. The utility said that 16,000 customers are currently affected.

At 9:15 p.m., the utility reported on its website that its second round of engineered outages began in Butte and Yuba counties, including towns hardest hit by the 2018 Camp Fire: fire-ravaged Paradise and Magalia, where a few thousand people have moved back home in recent months.

In a statement, PG&E said it was de-energizing lines in response to the wave of dry and windy weather conditions across Northern California, which prompted Red Flag Warnings from Redding to Los Banos through late Sunday. Other areas in the dark included Oroville and Loma Rica. Power remained on in larger communities such as Chico, Marysville and Grass Valley.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A spokeswoman for the company said “changing weather conditions” are allowing officials to take a wait and see approach for homes in Nevada, Placer and El Dorado counties. In announcing the shutoffs, the company said as many as 26,900 ratepayers could see an impact.

“Our Wildfire Safety Operations Center continues to monitor the weather in the Sierra Foothills and throughout our service area,” Michael Lewis, a senior vice president for the company, said in prepared remarks. “We want to make sure all of our customers in these areas are prepared for a Public Safety Power Shutoff by updating their contact information with PG&E, having a personal safety plan and reviewing their emergency kits. We ask customers and the public prioritize their personal safety.”

PG&E will be running community centers in Grass Valley and Oroville to provide resources for customers, including restrooms, water bottles, electric device chargers and air conditioned seating for up to 100 customers each, Hernandez said. The Grass Valley location will be at Sierra College, 250 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley and the Oroville location will be at Harrison Stadium, 1674 Third Ave.

Yuba County officials say they have secured a medical power supply center at 1830 B St., Marysville, as well as at 9185 Marysville Road in Oregon House.

Communities were preparing for the shutdown earlier Saturday night – traffic signals, for example, in several major intersections in Butte County had been turned to blinking-red four-way stops, according to officials on social media. And authorities urged residents in the affected areas to prepare their emergency supplies kits and checklists for the night ahead.

Karen Story, a cashier at Penn Valley Gas and Mini Mart, said her store was busier than usual for a Saturday night as people stocked up on gas – filling up their car tanks and buying jugs to power their generators.

She said most Penn Valley residents get their water from wells, which are powered by electricity. “It kind of defeats the purpose,” Story said. “If there’s a fire, we can’t even protect their homes because PG&E shut off the power.”

They’re able to power the wells with generators, though, she said, hence the need for jugs of gas.

Areas where power could be shut off overnight included:





Butte County: Portions of Paradise, Oroville, Bangor, Forest Ranch, Chico, Berry Creek, Palermo

El Dorado County: Portions of Pilot Hill, Greenwood, Georgetown, Cool

Nevada County: Portions of Auburn, Grass Valley, Smartville, Rough and Ready, Penn Valley

Placer County: Portions of Lincoln

Yuba County: Portions of Browns Valley, Oregon House, Marysville, Wheatland, Rackerby

Earlier in the day, officials had cut electricity to a smaller cluster of homes to the west of the Sacramento Valley – roughly 1,700 customers in parts of Yolo, Solano and Napa counties. The utility, driven into bankruptcy by two horrific wildfire seasons, engineered those blackouts about 6:30 a.m.

By Saturday afternoon, PG&E had concluded that round of shutoffs, according to company spokeswoman Karly Hernandez. In the North Bay, PG&E crews began safety patrols and inspections of poles, power lines, and other electric infrastructure for weather-related damage, she said.

Power would be restored gradually in certain areas as soon as it was deemed safe to do so, but customers should still be prepared to wait 24 to 48 hours in case repairs are needed or weather conditions change, Hernandez said.

Meanwhile, dangerous fire conditions persisted after 7 p.m. High winds were a factor in several small fires around the region Saturday; the biggest was the 600-acre Sand Fire in far western Yolo County.