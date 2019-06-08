PG&E says it will shut off power to Sierra foothill communities at 9 p.m.

How to prepare for a power outage Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Amid forecasts of extreme fire danger Saturday evening, PG&E announced it is deliberately shutting off power to multiple communities in the Sierra foothills beginning at 9 p.m.

In a statement, PG&E said it would cut power as part of the second wave of dry and windy weather conditions across Northern California. Earlier in the day, officials had cut service to a smaller cluster of homes to the west of the Sacramento Valley; that outage concluded at 4 p.m., according to the utility.

Among the communities that will be affected by the second round of planned blackouts: fire-ravaged Paradise, where a few thousand people have moved back home in recent months.

“PG&E continues to monitor extreme weather conditions in the Sierra Foothills,” the utility said. “This Public Safety Power Shutoff event will impact about 26,900 customers. Forecasts for the extreme weather conditions are expected to last through noon on Sunday.”

Areas where power will be shut off include:

Butte County: Portions of Paradise, Oroville, Bangor, Forest Ranch, Chico, Berry Creek, Palermo

El Dorado County: Portions of Pilot Hill, Greenwood, Georgetown, Cool

Nevada County: Portions of Auburn, Grass Valley, Smartville, Rough and Ready, Penn Valley

Placer County: Portions of Lincoln

Yuba County: Portions of Browns Valley, Oregon House, Marysville, Wheatland, Rackerby

“Our Wildfire Safety Operations Center continues to monitor the weather in the Sierra Foothills and throughout our service area,” Michael Lewis, the company’s senior vice president of electric operations, said in prepared remarks. “We want to make sure all of our customers in these areas are prepared for a Public Safety Power Shutoff by updating their contact information with PG&E, having a personal safety plan and reviewing their emergency kits. We ask customers and the public prioritize their personal safety,”

Earlier Saturday, PG&E shut off power to roughly 1,700 customers in parts of Yolo, Solano and Napa counties. The utility, driven into bankruptcy by two horrific wildfire seasons, engineered those blackouts about 6:30 a.m. The planned outage lasted until 4 p.m., though there was no immediate word how long the restoration process would take.