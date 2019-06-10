Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, no longer running for mayor of Sacramento

A candid chat with Stevante Clark about Measure U, Sacramento’s police chief and accountability A candid chat with Stevante Clark – brother of Stephon Clark who was killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard – on Police Chief Daniel Hahn and police accountability, and the city's sales tax measure on the November ballot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A candid chat with Stevante Clark – brother of Stephon Clark who was killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard – on Police Chief Daniel Hahn and police accountability, and the city's sales tax measure on the November ballot.

Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, said he is no longer planning to run against Darrell Steinberg for mayor of Sacramento.

Stevante Clark, 26, had filed paperwork to run for mayor. But he told The Sacramento Bee he is focusing on his work as a member of the city’s Measure U Citizen Advisory Committee.

“Before I run for any office, I want to make sure I have trust in my community,” Clark said. “Right now, I’m rebuilding that trust so it can prepare me to run a successful campaign. It’s hard for people to trust me if I’m working for the city and running against the person who’s running the city.”

Clark said he is considering a run for a different public office in March 2020 — to replace Larry Carr as the District 8 councilman.

Carr, who nominated Clark for the committee, is not running for re-election.

Carr is not yet making endorsements in the race, but is telling people who are interested in the seat to start raising money, he said.

“You gotta have a campaign account, gotta have support and donations,” Carr said. “It’s probably going to be a big field, so somebody’s going to have to raise over $50,000 to $75,000 for sure. Let’s see who’s viable first.”

As part of his work on the committee, Clark wants to push for upgrades to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library in Meadowview, including a computer room named after Stephon Clark or another way to commemorate his brother in the library.

“I want something to remember the legacy of my brother,” Clark said.

Unarmed Stephon Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento police who apparently mistook his cellphone for a gun in March 2018. Nine days later, Stevante Clark jumped on the dais at City Hall and told Steinberg to “Shut the f--- up.” He has since apologized to the mayor, and said the trauma of his brother’s death caused mental health issues for which he received treatment the following month.

The Measure U committee, formed to help the City Council decide what to do with new Measure U sales tax revenue, will have about $32 million to decide how to spend throughout the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Voters will decide a new council member for District 8 in March 2020. Also on the ballot will be District 2, held by Allen Warren; District 4, held by Steve Hansen; District 6, represented by Eric Guerra; and the mayor’s seat.

Candidates planning to run for the City Council or mayor can get their paperwork starting Nov. 11, and must turn it in by Dec. 6.

Paperwork to open a campaign finance committee can be filed sooner, though, which is what Clark did in November. There are currently no other candidates who have taken that step to run against Steinberg in June, according to a state web page.