2 victims identified in fiery Highway 50 on-ramp crash

Two women who died in a fiery collision off of a Highway 50 on-ramp in Sacramento on Sunday have been identified by the coroner’s office.

Monique Perales, 28, of Stockton, and Kathleen Rouppet, 27, of San Jose, were the only occupants in the solo-vehicle crash, which happened about 12:40 a.m. Sunday along the 15th Street ramp to westbound Highway 50, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Their vehicle, a black Chevrolet sedan, veered off the roadway and into the dirt before it collided with a concrete foundation, launching the car into the air and rotating it 180 degrees before landing, CHP said in a news release.

The vehicle landed near a tree and became fully engulfed in flames, with the occupants unable to exit. Both victims died at the scene, according to CHP.

