He’s the ‘DNA of R&B.’ Now Sacramento is naming city park after Robert Brookins

Robert Brookins and his Sacramento R&B legacy A park will be renamed after Sacramento native Robert Brookins, a gifted musician who passed away at age 46 in 2009. Brookins was formerly the musical director and keyboardist for the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A park will be renamed after Sacramento native Robert Brookins, a gifted musician who passed away at age 46 in 2009. Brookins was formerly the musical director and keyboardist for the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Sacramento will name a park after the late Robert Brookins, a singer, songwriter, producer and former musical director and keyboardist for the band Earth, Wind & Fire, officials decided last Tuesday.

The 6.82-acre neighborhood park in north Sacramento was originally named Nuevo Park after the Del Paso Nuevo housing development, according to the proposal submitted to the City Council. It features a playground, picnic area with barbecue pits, a soccer field and a stage.

Brookins, who died from a heart attack in 2009 at age 46, was born in the Del Paso Heights area. He was singing at the age of 4 and won the Motown Records Soul Search competition with his group Little Robert and the Fondeles when he was 12. It was when his group was preparing for this competition that they first made contact with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The group went to Hollywood to rehearse a few days before the competition, his older brother Michael Brookins said, and they happened to rehearse in the studio of the photographer for Earth, Wind & Fire. The photographer was impressed and got them in contact with Maurice White and Philip Bailey of the group. Years later Robert Brookins became the musical director and keyboard player for that internationally known band.

By the age of 16, Robert Brookins had mastered a variety of instruments and performed at Ronald Reagan’s inaugural ball when he became California’s governor. He left high school as a junior to tour with world-renowned artists George Duke and Stanley Clarke.

“It’s one of those talents where you just step back and let it happen,” Michael Brookins said.

Due to his multifaceted musical talents, Robert Brookins was sought after as a music producer. He worked with Bobby Brown, Nancy Wilson, The Whispers, Deniece Williams — even Barbra Streisand, according to Michael Brookins.

“Robert is like 40 years of history, of musical history. He is the DNA of R&B when it comes to Sacramento R&B music,” the older Brookins said.

For a family with deep Sacramento roots, the park dedication represents an acknowledgment of Brookins’ legacy and his contribution to putting Sacramento on the map in terms of R&B music.

Michael Brookins said his brother showed that “good things do come out of Sacramento, good things do come out of Del Paso Heights.”

Even when Robert Brookins went on to a remarkable musical career, he always came back to give a hand up to other musicians in his community, his brother said.

“(Robert) was instrumental in the success of a lot of musicians that came out of Sacramento,” Councilman Allen Warren said. Warren introduced the proposal to rename the park at the June 11 City Council meeting.

Warren, who grew up with Robert Brookins and played with him in a jazz band, described him as “somebody from our neighborhood that came back to do good things in our community.”

After his brother’s death in 2009, Michael Brookins founded the Robert Brookins Music Academy, a non-profit organization that provides music lessons and resources to the community. He also hosts the annual Always Remembered music celebration during Black Music Month to honor his brother’s musical legacy.

“How appropriate to name a park after this family. I know your brother was famous for music but the two of you are equally famous for serving the city of Sacramento,” Councilwoman Angelique Ashby said, addressing Michael Brookins.