A water rescue is underway Thursday morning at the American River, south of Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, authorities said.

Crews received reports of a person in the water near El Manto River Access Park, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a tweet just before 9:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

