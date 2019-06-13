Weather News
Sacramento gets a break from 100-degree heat (thank you, Delta breeze). When will it return?
It’s hot outside. It’s hotter inside your car. Here’s how to stay out of danger.
It’s time to give those air conditioners some much needed rest.
Well, you’ll probably still want to run them, they just won’t have to work quite so hard.
Temperatures in the southern half of the Sacramento Valley are cooling down considerably to end the week, with a high of 93 expected Thursday in Sacramento after three straight days of triple digits to start the week. The high could dip to 89 degrees by Saturday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Downtown Sacramento hit 104 degrees Wednesday afternoon, but cooled all the way down to 81 by 9 p.m., according to NWS.
Thank the Delta breeze, which is also bringing some wind to the region, for the cool-down. Fairfield could see gusts as high as 25 mph Thursday and up to 30 mph Friday and Saturday, forecasts show.
Meanwhile, farther north in the Sacramento Valley, places like Chico and Redding will stay in the upper 90s or low 100s through the weekend.
The capital region cool-down won’t last too long. NWS predicts Sacramento will heat back up to 98 degrees Monday and crack 100 again by Tuesday. Redding could hit 105 on Monday.
Tahoe time?
Conditions in the Lake Tahoe area are looking gorgeous now through the weekend, with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s and calm winds expected at South Lake Tahoe as well as the north side of the lake.
Strong thunderstorms passed over the lake Tuesday night, bringing hail and gusty winds after 9:30 p.m.
Comments