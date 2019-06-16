Plane crashes into Lake Tulloch in Calaveras County, police say

A plane crashed into Lake Tulloch in Calaveras County around noon Sunday, hitting power lines and triggering a power outage, police said.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane enter the lake nose first and quickly submerge near the Poker Flat area of Lake Tulloch, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department, which responded to the crash along with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot was the only person in the plane, police said. The cause of the crash isn’t yet known.

The Sheriff’s Department is encouraging people to avoid the area so the power lines can be fixed.