Construction on the McKinley sewage and water tank begins. Here’s what to expect

Construction has begun on a sewage and water vault beneath McKinley Park, Sacramento city officials announced Tuesday.

Motorists should plan for road closures along 33rd Street from Park Way to McKinley Blvd during the tank’s construction starting Monday, according to a news release from the city. Construction hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The project to store 800,000 cubic feet of combined wastewater will be in the digging phase through the fall, and will included site prep and excavation, according to the project’s website. Residents should expect trucks excavating dirt and soil from the area and hauling them to Sutter’s Landing. The project is planned to be completed in 2021.

A group of citizens filed a lawsuit in November in Sacramento Superior Court alleging that the project would harm historical aspects of the park, as well as create noise, vibration and air quality issues for the surrounding East Sacramento neighborhood. The 33-acre park was opened in 1872 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The lawsuit called for an injunction order to halt work until the case was resolved, but Judge Richard Sueyoshi denied that request, allowing the city to continue work on the project as planned, according to court documents.

The $30 million project will install a large storage tank under the park that will store rain and sewage during major rainstorms to keep sewage from flowing into the streets. The water would be pumped after storms to the regional wastewater treatment plant near Elk Grove.

The project also includes $1 million of enhancements to McKinley Park including new shade structures, new picnic tables and BBQ pit, replanting trees, new bathrooms and track enhancements, the website said.

For more information, visit the city’s McKinley Water Vault construction site.