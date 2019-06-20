California Association Highway Patrol Credit Union creates memorial fund for Tara O’Sullivan

‘Her legacy will live on in this community and at Sacramento State.’ CSUS Career Center Director Melissa Repa mourns alumna Tara O’Sullivan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Sacramento Police officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence call. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CSUS Career Center Director Melissa Repa mourns alumna Tara O’Sullivan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Sacramento Police officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence call.

A memorial fund has been set up for Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

Donations to the fund, which was created by the California Association Highway Patrol Credit Union, can be sent online at cahpcu.org or through mail at the following address:

Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Fund



PO Box 276507



Sacramento, CA 95827

In a news release, CAHP Credit Union’s president Brad Houle said the financial institution would waive all fees related to the account, and that the family could receive the money for immediate expenses, such as a funeral. He said the online donation form would be available as long as people continued to donate.

“(O’Sullivan) displayed heroism while protecting an individual in our community,” he said in prepared remarks. “Her family, friends and colleagues will always remember that she selflessly sacrificed her life to ensure the safety of another.”

In a news conference Wednesday, Sgt. Vance Chandler said the incident began Wednesday morning when the officers received a call about a “disturbance” between a man and a woman, according to previous reports from The Bee. At about 5:41 p.m., police went to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue, to help the woman collect some personal belongings.

O’Sullivan was shot at approximately 6:10 p.m., The Bee previously reported. She was transported to a hospital at 6:59 p.m. after officers using armored vehicles were able to extricate her from the scene. A few hours later, she died at the UC Davis Medical Center.

O’Sullivan was from Pleasant Hill and attended Diablo Valley College and Sacramento State, according to previous reports from The Bee. She had been working with the department since January 2018 and was a graduate of the Sacramento Police Academy.