Funeral procession for Tara O’Sullivan happening on Highway 99 to Elk Grove

Watch the funeral procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan

A funeral procession for Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan is taking place Friday on Highway 99, as the slain officer’s body is moved from the Sacramento County coroner’s office to an Elk Grove funeral home.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department posted a message on social media Friday morning noting the procession would take place around 11 a.m. A reporter at the funeral home was told the procession left the coroner’s office minutes before noon.

The post encouraged people to show their support for O’Sullivan and the police department by lining the procession route near the freeway as it makes its way from 12th Avenue to the Elk Grove Boulevard exit.

Already, fire engines and trucks, as well as California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement vehicles, are stationed on overpasses along Fruitridge, Florin and Mack roads.

O’Sullivan is being transported to Herberger Funeral Home, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., where she will lie in rest until her funeral service.

In Elk Grove, a procession for fallen Sac Pd Officer Tara O’Sullivan will arrive to the Herberger Funeral Home within the next half hour or so. A few dozen have gathered here with American flags and thin blue line flags. @sacbee_news pic.twitter.com/o7mljBvOJz — Mike McGough (@Mike_McGough) June 21, 2019

Deatils of the service have not been announced, nor have plans for the public to pay their respects to O’Sullivan, 26, who was gunned down while assisting in a domestic violence incident on Wednesday in north Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department sent a news release Friday as the procession began asking for journalists to be patient as information is made available because of the “challenging times for us.”

“We continue to be overwhelmed with inquiries and requests related to the tragedy that occurred this week,” the email said. “We lost one of our own and we are committed to honoring her. At the same time, we are receiving a wide variety of emails, phone calls, texts for updates. Please be patient with us.”