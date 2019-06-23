Air quality dips in downtown Sacramento. Officials discourage strenuous outdoor activity

The air quality in downtown Sacramento reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups Sunday evening, according to officials.

Children and people with asthma are the most at risk, the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District said in a news release. During this time, there is an increased likelihood of trouble breathing for active adults and children, and people with respiratory diseases.

The Environmental Protection Agency urges people to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during periods of unhealthy air quality and exercise in the morning, when the air quality tends not to be as bad.

