Wait, what happened to summer? Sacramento temps will drop significantly this week

It’s the first full week of summer, but it may not feel like it.

A low-pressure system coming in from the coast of Canada will cool down Northern California over the course of this week, with max temperatures in some areas expected to fall more than 10 degrees below average, according to the National Weather Service.

For Sacramento, high temperatures of 93 degrees Monday and 89 on Tuesday will drop to 80 Wednesday and Thursday, lingering in the mid 80s through the weekend, according to the latest NWS forecast.

The cooling trend will follow a similar pattern throughout the Sacramento Valley, with Redding and Chico also dropping from the 90s to low 80s by Wednesday.

A colder than normal low pressure system off the Western Canada coast will drop southeastward over the next few days bringing a cooling trend to northern California. #cawx pic.twitter.com/BSnxoSdqbn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 24, 2019 Mild early morning temperatures over Norcal. These generally warm pre-dawn temperatures will be followed by daytime highs a few degrees above normal today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/TjqLp44OGY — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 24, 2019

Red flag warning expires

NWS issued a red flag warning advising of high wildfire risk for most of the Sacramento Valley starting last Thursday night and expiring Sunday.

Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service did not report any new, significant wildfires starting in Northern California during the red flag warning.

The warning came due to warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds expected to exceed 30 mph in the northern half of the Sacramento Valley. Winds this week are expected to remain calm throughout the valley, according to the latest NWS forecasts.

