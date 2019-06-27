Local
Motorist killed in Fair Oaks Boulevard collision identified as 66-year-old woman
This is the scene of fatal crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Arden Arcade
A woman who was killed this week in an Arden Arcade collision has been identified.
Stefaniya Matsyuk, 66, of Carmichael was killed while riding in a sedan that collided with a truck near University Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard around 11:40 a.m. Monday, the Sacramento County coroner’s office said Thursday.
Other victims, who were not identified, were transported to hospitals with minor injuries, said Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Officer Chad Lewis.
Police said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing but that impairment does not appear to be a factor.
