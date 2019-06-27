Motorist killed in Fair Oaks Boulevard collision identified as 66-year-old woman

This is the scene of fatal crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Arden Arcade Sacramento police are investigating a fatal crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard in the Arden Arcade early Monday afternoon, authorities said. A truck and sedan collided, and a female in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento police are investigating a fatal crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard in the Arden Arcade early Monday afternoon, authorities said. A truck and sedan collided, and a female in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was killed this week in an Arden Arcade collision has been identified.

Stefaniya Matsyuk, 66, of Carmichael was killed while riding in a sedan that collided with a truck near University Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard around 11:40 a.m. Monday, the Sacramento County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Other victims, who were not identified, were transported to hospitals with minor injuries, said Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Officer Chad Lewis.

Police said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing but that impairment does not appear to be a factor.