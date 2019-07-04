Man killed in hit-and-run near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, Sacramento police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday on Roseville Road near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said that at around 5:05 p.m., officers responded to calls regarding a body found in the area of Roseville Road and Connie Drive.

Forensic examination by the SPD’s Major Collision Investigation Unit indicates that the man was walking south on Rosevillle Road when a car also traveling south struck him. His body was lying on an embankment a few feet off the road when the Fire Department arrived, officials said.

The hit-and-run could have occurred several hours before the body was discovered, according to police spokesman Marcus Basquez. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased after next of kin have been notified, police said.

No eyewitnesses had been found as of Thursday afternoon, Basquez said. “The area isn’t well-populated,” he said. Investigators are searching for evidence, and any witnesses are encouraged to call dispatch at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000, police said.

In May 2016 a man was hit by a car and killed at the same spot, The Sacramento Bee reported.



