Body found in field near Sacramento International Airport; deputies investigating

Authorities are investigating a dead body found in a field near Sacramento International Airport on Monday morning, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a dead body in the field at Elkhorn Boulevard and Metro Air Parkway, just east of the airport, at 10 a.m. on Monday, the release said.

Law enforcement officials said the identity of the deceased person and circumstances of their death were not yet known.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the death to call the office at (916) 874-5115 or call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. People may also leave information anonymously at the sheriff’s website or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.

