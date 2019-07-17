Homeless crisis: Conversation with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg — Live at noon today

Potential homeless shelter site? Drone footage of Meadowview light rail station Sacramento City Councilman Larry Carr has mentioned a lot near the Meadowview light rail station as a potential site for a 100-bed Sprung structure to house the homeless. Only two council members have proposed specific locations in their districts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento City Councilman Larry Carr has mentioned a lot near the Meadowview light rail station as a potential site for a 100-bed Sprung structure to house the homeless. Only two council members have proposed specific locations in their districts.

Millions of dollars are being spent on solving Sacramento’s homeless crisis. Yet it’s getting much worse.

There are more than 5,500 homeless people in Sacramento County, a huge jump in the past two years.

So what can we do?

