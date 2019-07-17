Local
Homeless crisis: Conversation with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg — Live at noon today
Potential homeless shelter site? Drone footage of Meadowview light rail station
Editor’s note: The live video begins at noon Wednesday. Come back here to watch.
Millions of dollars are being spent on solving Sacramento’s homeless crisis. Yet it’s getting much worse.
There are more than 5,500 homeless people in Sacramento County, a huge jump in the past two years.
So what can we do?
Return here at noon Wednesday, July 17, to join a live conversation with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Bee columnist Marcos Breton, who will discuss efforts to end homelessness.
Have a question? Add them to the comments.
#ReadLocal: Consider supporting our work covering this crisis with a digital subscription.
Comments