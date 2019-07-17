Sacramento mayor says California must require cities to provide shelter space for homeless

Replay: A conversation on homelessness with Marcos Breton, Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Breton and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discuss the current homeless situation and solutions. Photo by Arden Barnes Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Breton and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discuss the current homeless situation and solutions. Photo by Arden Barnes

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for an enforceable statewide “right to shelter” mandate that would require communities to have enough shelter space or other housing to accommodate their homeless populations, a strategy modeled after a decades-long program in New York City.

“We have sort of tacitly accepted as a society it’s okay for people to live under bridges or on the river bank while we fix the problem,” Steinberg said Wednesday during a Sacramento Bee livestream conversation on homelessness. “We cannot wait for the long-term housing strategy in the state of California to take effect and to get people inside.”

The “statewide right to shelter” could either be the result of a court action, like in New York, or more likely would be the result of a state bill in the legislature or executive action by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Steinberg said.

It would include state money that municipalities could use to open shelters or other affordable housing options for the homeless, Steinberg said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The city of Sacramento is spending $16 million in city money to open hundreds of shelter beds, made available by the city’s Measure U sales tax increase, but many California communities do not have those resources.

Currently, local governments cannot cite people for living outdoors or order them to move unless there is an available shelter bed and the person refuses to be transported to it.

“I’m saying once we have capacity to provide shelter, that we enforce the law that says you cannot live outside,” Steinberg said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who co-chairs the new Statewide Commission on Homelessness and Supportive Housing with Steinberg, supports the idea, Steinberg said.

The city’s Railroad Drive shelter in north Sacramento permanently housed 164 people and temporarily housed another 100 in its 17 months before it closed April 30.

Unlike other shelters in the area, people were allowed to bring their pets, partners and possessions and were not turned away for having drugs or alcohol in their systems. They also received help finding housing, and received on-site medical and mental health services.

The city is also planning to open a shelter at the Capitol Park hotel downtown next month, as well as large tent-like shelters on Cal Expo property at the southeast end of Ethan Way, and on a Caltrans-owned grassy lot near the corner of X Street and Alhambra Boulevard.

The mayor on Dec. 3 asked all eight council members to find sites in each of their districts for 100 shelter beds or more.