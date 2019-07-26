Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault and burglary in Curtis Park Airbnb

A month after he was convicted for sexual assault and burglary, a man is going to prison for attacking a woman in Curtis Park.

Angel Burnett of Curtis Park was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday on charges related to sexual assault, residential burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

On July 19, 2018, a woman woke to Burnett standing near her bed, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. She was visiting Curtis Park on a business trip and rented an Airstream trailer through Airbnb. Burnett sexually assaulted her and claimed to have a weapon in a backpack which he wore throughout the encounter. In spite of his threats, she fought back.

As Burnett fled, the woman called 911. Investigators uncovered fingerprints Burnett had left on the door frame and tracked him down 11 days later. He was found with meth tucked in his sock and also shouldered a backpack containing tools that would typically be used for burglary, according to the DA’s office. He was booked into Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, according to jail records.

A jury convicted Burnett on June 14 in Superior Court of Sacramento County.