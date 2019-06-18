Man convicted for sexual assault and burglary in Curtis Park Airbnb, Sacramento DA says

A 22-year-old man has been convicted of sexual assault and burglary for attacking a woman staying in an Airbnb rental in Curtis Park, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

On Friday, a jury convicted Angel Myles Burnett for entering the Airbnb-rented Airstream trailer on July 19, 2018, where a visiting business woman was sleeping and sexually assaulting her. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, he told her he had a weapon when she struggled during the assault.

After Burnett fled, the woman called 911. Burnett’s thumbprint and DNA evidence matching him were recovered from the crime scene, the release said.

Burnett was arrested 11 days later where they found him in possession of methamphetamine and burglary type tools, the release said. He was booked into the Rio Consumnes Correctional Center on July 30, 2018, according to jail records.

The jury found Burnett guilty of various charges related to sexual assault and residential burglary as well as possession of methamphetamine, the release said. Burnett will be sentenced July 26 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, the release said.