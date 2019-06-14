Man suspected in death of 8-month-old daughter is extradited to Sacramento

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A Sacramento man suspected in the death of his 8-month-old daughter was booked into Sacramento jail on Wednesday, officials said.

Alexander Echeverria, 22, became a suspect after his infant daughter Alexia Rose Echeverria was found dead in the Los Angeles area on May 27, the Bee previously reported.

Alexia Rose Echeverria was discovered in a car seat behind a trash bin outside a funeral home in Bellflower. However, investigators believe that she died in Sacramento.

Echeverria was reported missing by family members on the same day his daughter’s body was discovered, AP reported. He fled to Mexico but later surrendered to FBI agents at a border crossing accompanied by his lawyer near San Diego. He was taken to a jail in San Diego and later extradited to Sacramento, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Echeverria is facing murder charges as well as charges in a domestic abuse case earlier this year, Deterding said. His jail records also indicate two outstanding warrants from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for misdemeanor charges. His is set to appear in court July 25.