Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder in Thursday shooting at Orangevale home

Homicide detectives have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting at an Orangevale residence Thursday morning, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said Friday.

The suspect has been booked into juvenile hall and his identity will not be released because he is a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an initial report of a family disturbance at a home in the 9100 block of Pershing Avenue just after 10 a.m. Thursday, and a follow-up call reported there had been a gunshot, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding told The Sacramento Bee that afternoon.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was determined to be the boyfriend of the suspect’s sister, according to Friday’s news release. The shooting happened amid a “verbal and physical dispute” between the victim and suspect, the news release said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of the family.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding, according to Deterding.