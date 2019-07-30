Woman killed in Arden Arcade apartment fire identified as 70-year-old

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A woman who died Monday morning in an apartment fire in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Pamela Sheehy, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at a complex on Woodside Lane that started about 5:50 a.m. Monday.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said the victim was located near the front entrance of a second-story apartment unit by responding personnel. Medics attempted life-saving measures after transporting her downstairs, but Sheehy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vestal said the fire was contained to one unit and extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes of crews arriving.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Vestal said it started on the interior of the apartment building.

No other injuries were reported.