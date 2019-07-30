Woman dies after crashing into parked car in Arden Arcade, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An 83-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after she crashed her car into a parked vehicle along Whitney Avenue near Watt Avneue in Arden Arcade, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman had just pulled out of her driveway around 9 a.m. and was a few hundred feet from her house when she hit the parked car at an approximate speed of about 25 mph, according to CHP spokesman Officer Mike Zerfas. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and as a result was partially ejected from her vehicle during the collision.

CHP officers arrived at the scene on Whitney Avenue, just west of Becerra Way, and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Zerfas said. No one else was injured.

“Based on the nature of the collision, I believe she would still be alive if she was wearing a seat belt,” Zerfas said. “Being ejected from a vehicle, that’s certainly preventable.”

Whitney Avenue was shut down this morning but has since reopened, Zerfas said.