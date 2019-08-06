7 roadway fatalities reported in Sacramento, Sutter through first 5 days of August

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

At least four people have died in separate traffic collisions across the greater Sacramento area and three more died in Sutter County, all in the first five days of August, according to coroner’s records and the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 5 a.m. Monday in Rio Linda, at the intersection of West Elkhorn and Marysville boulevards, was identified by the coroner’s office as Theresa Trower, 27.

Coroner’s records indicate a man injured in a hit-and-run collision Friday on Arden Way, just east of Interstate 80, succumbed to his injuries Saturday. The victim was identified as Newton Dompey, 63, of Elk Grove. No other details on the collision were available.

Another Sacramento-area crash, occurring Friday morning on westbound Jackson Road near Florin Perkins Road, involved a van and a pickup truck, according to CHP’s incident log. The victim has been identified as Nasario Vargas, 47, of Sacramento.

A 19-year-old Vallejo man was killed in a solo crash Thursday morning, when the red Ford Mustang veered off of Interstate 5 near the Interstate 80 interchange in Natomas and into a tree about 9:30 a.m. The driver, identified by the coroner as Robert Hilton, died at the scene, the CHP said.

CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office also responded to two fatal collisions in the past week. A head-on collision Sunday afternoon caused at least one vehicle to burst into flames, closing southbound Highway 99 at Messick Road south of Yuba City, according to CHP’s incident log and tweets by Caltrans.

Two people were killed Thursday after a high-speed chase on eastbound Highway 20 ended in a head-on crash, with a stolen Honda sedan that had been traveling in excess of 100 mph ultimately crashing into a big rig.

The Honda’s driver, identified by the CHP as Jared Andrew Russell, 21, and its passenger, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Kelli Zanon, 25, both of Yuba City, were fatally injured. The big-rig driver was unharmed.

Photos posted by the CHP show the mangled wreckage of the Honda, which had most of its roof sheared off and its front end crushed.