Man who fell through roof of abandoned north Sacramento building rescued after 4 days

A man was rescued Tuesday after reportedly falling through the roof of an abandoned building in north Sacramento and being trapped inside for four days, officials said.

Sacramento Police arrived on scene first, at the former Lumberjack building materials retailer, located on Arden Way and Erickson Street, said Capt. Dave Lauchner, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.

A fire crew was called to cut the gate to gain entry to the building, according to Lauchner. They also helped remove plywood from the boarded up entrance.

Once removed, the man walked out of the building and was transported to a hospital for a reported leg injury and dehydration, Lauchner said.

He was not charged with any crimes, police said.

The site is where Community HousingWorks, a San Diego-based nonprofit developer, plans to construct a 128-unit affordable housing complex, The Sacramento Bee previously reported. The project is opposed by a group of neighborhood associations and business owners. Previously, the site was where the city of Sacramento wanted to build a homeless triage shelter.