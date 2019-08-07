Police ask for public’s help with locating missing Woodland woman

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a Woodland woman who was reported missing Sunday evening.

Cynthia Crenshaw, 72, was last seen July 31, walking toward Woodland on Highway 16 west of County Road 98, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. She was wearing blue jeans and a blue top.

Crenshaw is considered at-risk because of her age and health, a news release from the department said.

Anyone with information on Crenshaw’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 530-666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at 530-668-5248.

