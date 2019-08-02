Woman missing found 267 days after Camp Fire – police say she was avoiding them

When Paradise became hell: The story of the Camp Fire in Northern California The Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California, becoming the deadliest and most destructive in state history. Sacramento Bee staff recount covering the impact of the deadly wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California, becoming the deadliest and most destructive in state history. Sacramento Bee staff recount covering the impact of the deadly wildfire.

An Oroville woman who was reported missing following the Camp Fire in Paradise last November was found Thursday night, Butte County Sheriff’s deputies said, leaving only one person is still unaccounted for.

A detective from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office spotted Wendy Carroll, 47, walking down Lincoln Boulevard in Oroville around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from department.

Carroll allegedly knew she was on the list of missing people, the release said. But she didn’t reach out to law enforcement to tell them she was safe because she thought she had unresolved legal issues.

So she went unreported 267 days after the blaze began.

The Camp Fire, which started on Nov. 8, was the deadliest in California history, killing 85 people and destroying nearly 19,000 buildings. The blaze wiped out 90 percent of Paradise and left tens of thousands of people homeless, all in the span of nearly one day.

It was officially contained on Nov. 25.

The fire was started by power lines in the Butte County hills that belong to Pacific Gas & Electric Co., The Bee previously reported.

The only person still reportedly missing after the Camp Fire is Sara Martinez-Fabila, 51, according to the release. It’s unclear whether she was in Paradise at the time of the Camp Fire.

Police have received reports of possible Martinez-Fabila sightings but continue to search for her, the release said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact police at 530-538-7671.