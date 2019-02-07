Camp Fire death count drops to 85 while missing list drops to 2 following arrest

After holding steady at 86 for many weeks, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office dropped the death toll of November’s Camp Fire down by one Thursday.
Remains thought to belong to two victims were identified as belonging to just one, resulting in a reduction in the number of dead, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office has also listed three as still missing, months after California’s worst wildfire ravaged the town of Paradise.
One of these missing, John Demianew, was recently found by the Sacramento Police Department, who arrested him on an active warrant, according to the release.
Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said Demianew was arrested Wednesday by Sacramento police officers on a warrant for storing his belongings on public property unlawfully.
Demianew also had active warrants issued from other law enforcement agencies, Chandler said.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department records show that Demianew was released from the county jail Thursday.
Chris Maltby, 69, of Paradise and Ronald Schenk, 75, of Paradise were identified by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office as having perished in the blaze.
Thus far, 70 of the 85 dead have been identified. Below is a list of all known victims of the Camp Fire:
- Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise
- Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise
- Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise
- Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise
- David Bradburd, 70, Paradise
- Larry Brown, 72, Paradise
- Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise
- Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia
- Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise
- Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise
- John Digby, 78, Paradise
- Gordon Dise, 66, Chico
- Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise
- Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise
- Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise
- Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia
- Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise
- Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise
- James Garner, 63, Magalia
- Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow
- Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise
- Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise
- Christina Herffern, 40, Paradise
- Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise
- Evva Holt, 85, Paradise
- TK Huff, 71, Concow
- Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia
- Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise
- Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise
- John Malarkey, 89, Paradise
- Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise
- David Marbury, 66, Paradise
- Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise
- Helen Pace, 84, Paradise
- Joy Porter, 72, Paradise
- Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise
- Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise
- Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise
- Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise
- Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise
- John Sedwick, 82, Magalia
- Don Shores, 70, Magalia
- Larry Smith, 80, Paradise
- Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise
- Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise
- Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise
- Ellen Walker, 72, Concow
- Donna Ware, 86, Paradise
- David Young, 69, Concow
- Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise
- Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow
- Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia
- Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise
- Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise
- Teresa Ammans , 82, Paradise
- Richard Brown, 74, Concow
- Marie Wehe , 78, Concow
- Kimber Wehr , 53, Paradise
- Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise
- Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise
- Vincent Carota , 65, Paradise
- Warren Lessard , 68, Magalia
- Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia
- Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia
- James Kinner, 84, Paradise
- Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise
- Robert Quinn, 74, Paradise
- Berniece Schmidt, 93, Magalia
- Chris Maltby, 69, Paradise
- Ronald Schenk, 75, Paradise
