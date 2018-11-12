Winds remain strong and fatalities mount, but minimal overnight damage as Camp Fire continues

The Camp Fire, one of California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfires in history, made overnight runs but did not spread in the direction of Oroville or Chico Sunday night.

The fire grew by just 2,000 acres to 113,000 acres, according to Cal Fire’s 7 a.m. Monday incident report and an operational briefing.

The blaze, which erupted Thursday morning and has killed at least 29 people with more than 200 still reported missing, is now at 25 percent containment, Cal Fire reports.

The Camp Fire has destroyed an estimated 6,700 structures, more than 6,400 of them homes, the latest incident report says, making it the most destructive blaze in state history measured by the number of structures destroyed.

More than 4,500 personnel are assigned to the Camp Fire as 15,500 additional structures remain under threat, according to the incident report. In addition to the 29 civilian fatalities, three firefighters have suffered injuries fighting the Camp Fire. Officials have said more victims will likely be discovered in coming day, potentially making the Camp Fire the deadliest wildfire in state history. Currently, it is tied in the number of fatalities with the 1933 Griffith Fire.

Camp Fire in Butte County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place throughout Butte County. As of Monday morning, five evacuation centers were open — Bidwell Junior High School, and the fairgrounds for Yuba-Sutter, Plumas, Glenn and Butte counties. Two additional shelters, the Nazarene Church in Oroville and Neighborhood Church in Chico, remain full.

More detailed information regarding evacuation orders can be found via Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.

A National Weather Service red flag warning is in place until 11 a.m., but winds are expected to calm in the afternoon, officials said during Monday’s briefing.