Baseline Road in Roseville to be closed for hours following major traffic collision

Baseline Road in Roseville will be closed for several hours Thursday night following a major traffic collision, police said.

The road is currently closed from Country Club Drive to Longview Drive, and at Prospect Point Drive and Oak Avenue, Roseville Police tweeted.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, said Officer Rob Baquera, spokesman for the police department. He said there were no fatalities.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

