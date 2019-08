What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The three leftmost lanes on eastbound I-80, just east of Truxel Road, are blocked due to a car crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 5:52 p.m., three vehicles including a white big rig crashed, highway patrol reports said. No injuries occurred.