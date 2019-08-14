Sacramento City College president identified as man seriously injured in Hwy. 50 crash

Sacramento City College President Michael Gutierrez.

The president of Sacramento City College has been identified as the man who suffered major injuries in a four-car crash on Highway 50 Monday morning in West Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol’s Woodland office identified the victim who was seriously injured as Michael Gutierrez, 50, of Sacramento, according to a news release and collision report.

The Sacramento City College school newspaper, the Express, first reported Tuesday that the man injured during Monday’s rush-hour collision was the president of the community college, citing an email sent to students by campus spokeswoman Kaitlyn MacGregor.

“This morning, President Gutierrez was in a serious car accident and, while he is conscious and believed to be stable, he is currently at the hospital being treated for several major injuries,” said the email, sent Monday afternoon and forwarded to The Sacramento Bee by MacGregor on Wednesday. “We hope you will keep both Michael and his family in your thoughts as he starts his road to recovery.”

The crash was reported just before 8:40 a.m Monday on westbound Highway 50 near Harbor Boulevard, when a 2003 Ford traveling in the fast lane collided with a 2017 Toyota stopped in traffic, causing two other chain-reaction collisions, the CHP said.

Gutierrez, the driver of the Toyota, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries, the nature of which were not disclosed by the CHP. Three other parties suffered minor injuries. No arrests were made, and the CHP said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the incident.

Gutierrez’s condition as of noon Wednesday was not known. Photos of the crash posted by the CHP showed the rear-ended Toyota with severe damage, crushed with most of its roof peeled back.

The Express reported that Gutierrez was driving to the college’s satellite campus in Davis at the time of the crash.

Gutierrez became president of Sacramento City College in July 2017. He has a wife and two children, the Express reports.