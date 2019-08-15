1,800 customers without power in Elk Grove, North Laguna area after car damages SMUD equipment

Electrical equipment damaged by a vehicle Thursday afternoon has left more than 1,800 customers in northeast Elk Grove and the Valley Hi/North Laguna section of Sacramento without power, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District said.

The equipment was damaged in the area of Big Horn and Franklin boulevards at 2:14 p.m. SMUD estimates 1,810 ratepayers were impacted as of 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

SMUD spokesman Christopher Capra said technicians are investigating the source of the problem. If a cubicle-pad transporter – one of the green boxes found along streets that service underground cables – was impacted, most customers should regain power within two hours, he said.

However, if the vehicle damaged a pole, Capra estimated it could take six to eight hours.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some customers might get power before others. “Sometimes in these situations we can get some customers back on power by switching them to other circuits,” Capra said. “That’s probably in process right now.”

The current estimate for restoration is 3:20 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage page.