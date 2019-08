More than 1,000 SMUD customers in the Rancho Cordova area lost electricity Friday afternoon, officials said.

Power went out around 2:45 p.m., affecting about 1,050 customers, according to a Sacramento Municipal Utility District outage notification and map.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but SMUD employees were headed to the scene, SMUD spokeswoman Lindsay VanLaningham said. Power was expected back on in 30 minutes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW