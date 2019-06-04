Outage leaves more than 1,400 Carmichael households without power

More than 1,400 households are without power in Carmichael due to an unknown cause, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District says.

The power outage occurred at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with an estimated restoration time at 5:40 p.m., according to the SMUD website.

Though the cause is unknown, the location of the problem has been pinpointed at Robertson Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, and workers are en route to assess the situation, said Lindsay Vanlaningham, SMUD spokesperson.

In an unrelated incident, 101 households are also without power in Oak Park. That outage occurred at 4:41 p.m. with an estimated restoration at 5:45 p.m., according to the SMUD website. Vanlaningham said that outage was caused by a fuse.