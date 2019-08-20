Nevada rescue teams bring child that slipped into South Yuba River to safety

A child that slipped off a boulder and fell into South Yuba River at Highway 49 on Monday afternoon was rescued and transported to the hospital, officials said.

The child’s leg was stuck between rocks beneath the surface when emergency services were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to an Instagram post by the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

The child’s father and a bystander were in the river, trying to keep the victim’s head above the water, but they were unable to free the wedged leg, the post said.

Consolidated Fire and Nevada City Fire dispatched crews and freed the child in the water. A Sierra Nevada Memorial ambulance transported the victim to a hospital.

“Please remember that the river is beautiful but has many hidden dangers,” Nevada City Fire officials said on Twitter after the incident was resolved.