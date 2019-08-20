Local

Nevada rescue teams bring child that slipped into South Yuba River to safety

A child that slipped off a boulder and fell into South Yuba River at Highway 49 on Monday afternoon was rescued and transported to the hospital, officials said.

The child’s leg was stuck between rocks beneath the surface when emergency services were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to an Instagram post by the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

The child’s father and a bystander were in the river, trying to keep the victim’s head above the water, but they were unable to free the wedged leg, the post said.

Consolidated Fire and Nevada City Fire dispatched crews and freed the child in the water. A Sierra Nevada Memorial ambulance transported the victim to a hospital.

“Please remember that the river is beautiful but has many hidden dangers,” Nevada City Fire officials said on Twitter after the incident was resolved.

Today around 1:30pm @nevadacountyconsolidatedfire along with @nevadacityfirefighters and NSJ Fire were called to the #SouthYubaRiver at Highway 49 for a #WaterRescue Crews arrived at scene and were updated by reporting parties that a minor had slipped off of a boulder and fell into the river. When the victim entered the water, one of the victims legs became wedged in between smaller rocks underneath the waters surface. The victims father along with other bystanders entered the water to assist and were unable to free the trapped foot. The father and bystanders were able to keep the victims head above water until rescue crews arrived. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Swift Water Rescue Team along with Nevada City Fire crews made access to the victim, entered the river and freed the stuck extremity. The victim was removed from the water and was transported to the hospital for further care.

Profile Image of Caroline Ghisolfi
Caroline Ghisolfi
Caroline Ghisolfi, from Stanford University, is a local news reporter for The Sacramento Bee, focusing on breaking news and health care. She grew up in Milan, Italy.
