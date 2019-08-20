‘Andre’ is ready to find a new home: Dog abandoned on Highway 50 up for adoption

The brown Rottweiler-mastiff mix that was abandoned on the side of Highway 50 in El Dorado County last week is up for adoption, according to the El Dorado Animal Shelter. The dog is house at the county’s Placerville shelter. Pet Harbor

The brown Rottweiler-mastiff mix that was abandoned on the side of Highway 50 in El Dorado County last week is up for adoption, according to the El Dorado Animal Shelter.

“Shelter staff call me ANDRE and I am a neutered male, brown brindle Rottweiler and Mastiff,” the shelter wrote on his online profile. “I am estimated to be 2 years and 6 months old.”

The brown Rottweiler-mastiff mix that was abandoned on the side of Highway 50 in El Dorado County last week is up for adoption, according to the El Dorado Animal Shelter. The dog is house at the county’s Placerville shelter. Pet Harbor

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CHP Placerville authorities have not reported any updates on the incident that landed Andre in the shelter, despite a $5,000 reward for information put out by the animal rights group PETA.

A witness told CHP they saw a white van slowing down on the highway near Greenstone Road. Somebody let out the dog and sped away around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11.

The officer that responded to the report said Andre was not injured. Andre was taken to the county animal shelter in Placerville that evening.

To inquire about Andre’s adoption or learn more about this animal you can contact El Dorado County Animal Services in Placerville at 530-621-5795.

If you have information on who may have abandoned the dog, call CHP’s Placerville office at 916-861-1300 or El Dorado County animal services at 530-621-5795.