5 things to know about the Bernie Sanders rally in Sacramento Thursday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Sacramento on Thursday – the first big campaign event since the state’s primary moved to early March instead of at the end of the primary schedule. He likely won’t be the last big event in town before Super Tuesday.

Here are five things you should know about the event.

When and where is the rally happening?

Entry to the rally at Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Sacramento will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and it will begin at 6 p.m., according to Sanders’ website.

Organizers plan to install fencing around the I Street side of the park, and leave the other side open to the public as well as overflow attendance, said city spokesman Tim Swanson. The fencing will be up by 3 p.m. Thursday and be taken down by 9 p.m.

How much will it cost the city?

The Sanders campaign is bringing its own security to the rally and will reimburse the city for the cost of paying overtime to police officers who work at the event, said Marcus Basquez, a police spokesman.

Political campaigns typically reimburse the department for officer overtime at events, Basquez said.

The campaign will also have to pay the city $1,225 for a special event permit, Swanson said. That includes $880 in permit fees, $200 for setup, $95 for park ranger service and a $50 application fee.

Will any roads be shut down?

No closures are planned but there could still be more traffic in the area than usual – especially at rush hour.

How do I attend the rally?

The rally is free and open to the public, but submitting an RSVP on Sanders’ website is required. Up to 4,000 people are allowed at the event.

Why is he coming?

Former Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers moved up the state primary date three months, from June to March 3, 2020. That means the state will be one of the first states to vote for a primary candidate instead of one of the last.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, also a Democratic presidential candidate, held a Sacramento fundraising event April 1, but it was restricted mostly to local leaders and big-name donors.