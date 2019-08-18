Capitol Alert

Bernie Sanders to hold rally in downtown Sacramento this week

Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Sacramento a month before the June 2016 presidential primary. He will be back in town on Thursday.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be holding a rally in downtown Sacramento this Thursday, according to an event posting on his campaign website.

The rally, which will be held in Cesar Chavez Park, is free and open to members of the public, who can RSVP on Sanders’ campaign website. Entry for the rally will start at 4:30 p.m., and the rally will begin at 6 p.m.

Sanders will be coming from Iowa, where presidential candidates have spent the past few weeks generating support for the February Iowa caucus.

After the rally, Sanders will be in San Francisco on Friday to speak at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting along with other Democratic presidential candidates. He will also be holding a town hall about college affordability.

