Sacramento to vote on large homeless shelters as mayor makes key change to Meadowview plan

Mayor speaks in favor of homeless shelter in Meadowview during community meeting Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks in favor of a homeless shelter in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood near the Pannell Center during a community meeting at Genesis Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, August 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks in favor of a homeless shelter in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood near the Pannell Center during a community meeting at Genesis Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, August 12, 2019.

The Sacramento City Council will Tuesday vote on whether to open a large homeless shelter along the W-X corridor, and also an amended proposal to open a women and children’s’ shelter in Meadowview.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg earlier this month proposed a 100-bed, tent-like shelter be erected on city property on Meadowview Road near the Pannell Community Center. Councilman Larry Carr, who represents the area, vehemently opposed the idea.

The shelter would have served the same population as the Railroad Drive shelter, which closed April 30 – chronically homeless men and women who have been living on the streets of south Sacramento for years.

Steinberg announced Tuesday the Meadowview shelter, if approved, would now exclusively serve chronically homeless women and their children. No adult men would be allowed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Steinberg said he changed the proposal to a women and children shelter after hearing community concerns, and also learning startling data about the number of women and children on the streets in Sacramento County.

“It is my job to both push hard and to also listen to the community and to strike the best balance I can and do what I think is best,” Steinberg said. “I engaged with the community in a respectful way and took all the hard questions and I listened.”

Homeless women and children in south Sacramento would be given first priority to be admitted in to the shelter, but it would also serve those from other areas of the city, said Mary Lynne Vellinga, Steinberg’s spokesman.

If the City Council approves it, the Meadowview shelter will likely open sometime this winter, Steinberg has said.

Councilman Jay Schenirer said Monday the shelter at X Street and Alhambra Boulevard in his district won’t be open until April or May.

That shelter is still awaiting approval by Caltrans, which owns the grassy lot, but Schenirer said he does not anticipate that to be a problem.

The City Council will vote on both shelters during its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St. The council will also vote on a plan to add rehousing services to 184 existing shelter beds; provide $1 million to two nonprofits to serve about 50 homeless women and children; and also discuss “safe parking zones.”