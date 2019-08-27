Early returns in Tuesday’s special election for California Assembly District 1

Meet the candidates for State Assembly Member District 1 These five people are running for State Assembly Member for District 1 in California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These five people are running for State Assembly Member for District 1 in California.

The polls have closed for the state Assembly 1st District primary race, a solitary special election on Tuesday in Northern California.

Five candidates competed for the seat vacated by former Assemblyman Brian Dahle, who won the District 1 state Senate seat in June. Dahle, a Republican, had represented the district in the Assembly since 2012.

The polls closed at 8 p.m., and returns from the Secretary of State’s office are expected to be released momentarily. The candidates are:

Megan Dahle, who is running to fill the seat vacated by her husband, is a local dry land wheat farmer who previously served as president of the Big Valley Joint Unified School Board.

Elizabeth Betancourt, the lone Democrat in the race, is a local farmer who has spent much of her career in resource management and water policy in rural areas.

Patrick Henry Jonesis a former Redding mayor and City Council member who has worked at a family-owned gun shop for 40 years.

Lane Rickardwas field representative for former state Sen. Ted Gaines’ District 1 office in Redding.

Joe Turner, a medically retired soldier who served 17 years in the California Army National Guard, is a former chairman of the Lassen County Republican Party.

Megan Dahle had raised the most money of any candidate during the primary race, with nearly $200,000 in campaign donations, including large contributions from real estate, health care, law enforcement and public safety unions, among other groups.

Jones raised about $65,000, Betancourt raised about $49,000 and Rickard raised about $10,000, according to Secretary of State records. Campaign finance forms were not available for Turner on the Secretary of State website.

The area represented by Assembly District 1, which spans much of California’s northeast corner, is generally considered a conservative stronghold.

About 40 percent of the district’s registered voters are Republicans; about 28 percent are registered Democratic, and about 22 percent have listed no party preference.

County election offices are expected to finish counting votes for the special primary election by Sept. 5.