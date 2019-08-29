Police searching for driver who killed pedestrian in downtown Sacramento hit-and-run

Downtown Sacramento congestion after vehicle strikes pedestrian North 16th Street in downtown Sacramento is closed after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North 16th Street in downtown Sacramento is closed after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

A pedestrian who was hit by a car Saturday in downtown Sacramento has died of his injuries, with the Sacramento Police Department searching for the driver behind the fatal hit-and-run.

The suspect drove a newer model black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, and which now has possible front-end damage, according to a press release Wednesday.

On Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run on North 16th Street and McCormack Avenue about 1:35 p.m. The pedestrian, still lying on the road, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

The man killed in the hit-and-run was George Anthony Kouklis, a 60-year-old man, according to the Sacramento County coroner’s office.

Chris Orozco, owner of Steel Donkey Motorcycle Repair, which is down the street from site of the hit-and-run, heard the crash from his shop. He previously told the Bee that Kouklis appeared homeless given the bags he was carrying.

“It probably takes him forever to cross the street. Nobody has patience for it” along the busy corridor where cars frequently drive well over the speed limit.

Homeless deaths in Sacramento County have reached an all-time high, according to an annual report by the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.

Blunt force trauma injuries was the most common cause of death reported among homeless residents last year.

Any witnesses with information regarding the hit-and-run are asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department’s dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).