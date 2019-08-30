Roommate shot in triple shooting in Vineyard home rented by Willie Cauley-Stein dies, sheriff says

See scene after man shot 3 roommates in south Sacramento Three men were shot in a violent shooting in south Sacramento, California, early Friday, and a manhunt is underway for the shooter, the sheriff’s office said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three men were shot in a violent shooting in south Sacramento, California, early Friday, and a manhunt is underway for the shooter, the sheriff’s office said.

A man who was critically injured in a triple shooting at a Vineyard home last week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man died Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound when his roommate allegedly opened fire in their home on the 10000 block of Clover Ranch Drive early Aug. 23, the sheriff’s office said at the time. Two other men were also injured.

Deputies responded to the home at 5:30 a.m after receiving a 911 call from one of the men and transported all three to a hospital. At the time, one of the men was in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition. Two other men also inside the home were uninjured.

Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the men are all in their 20s and are roommates in the house.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect, Trey Devaughn Hallman, 25, allegedly fled the scene after the shooting and was later arrested in Antioch with the help of Oakland Police Department, the sheriff’s office said. The 911 caller reported the shooter was wearing body armor at the time and was armed with a rifle and handgun, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies recovered a handgun inside the Vineyard home.

Before he was arrested, a Sacramento Bee reporter called a phone number belonging to Hallman, and the person answered identified himself as Hallman. When asked if he was the gunman in Friday morning’s shooting, he hung up.

Hallman’s father, John Hallman of Dodge City, Kansas, told The Sacramento Bee that his son was an honor student and star athlete who may have fallen in with a bad crowd in Sacramento.

He said Trey Hallman recently had become fearful of one of his roommates and had come to believe that person had become involved in a drug cartel.

“He’s been a pretty good kid all his life and all I can say is something happened out there,” Hallman said. “I’m not for sure and I’m sad, but he’ll do the right thing.”

The home is under lease by former Kings player Willie Cauley-Stein, a spokesperson for the homeowner told The Sacramento Bee on Friday afternoon. Representatives for the center who will play for the Golden State Warriors this season could not be reached for comment.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was listed for rent in August 2017 for $4,800 a month after being listed for sale for $1.05 million. The Tuscan-styled estate on the corner of Clover Ranch Drive and Vineyard Road is valued at $1.2 million, according to the real estate website Zillow.

Hallman is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail. He is facing one charge of attempted murder as of Friday morning, according to jail records.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Sacramento County coroner’s office.