Body of man swept away after canoe overturned in Feather River is found in Gridley

The body of a man who was carried away by the current after his canoe overturned in the Feather River early Saturday afternoon was recovered from a riverbank in Gridley late Sunday morning.

Another man who was in the canoe made it to shore.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office was called to the river near East Gridley Road Bridge around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Deputies searched for the victim, Omar Espinal, 40, of Chico, until Saturday evening, with the assistance of a helicopter, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and Marine Unit, and the CAL FIRE Swift Water Rescue Team, according to the release.

Espinal’s body was located at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the cause of death and stated in the release the investigation is ongoing.