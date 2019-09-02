Downtown Sacramento intersection blocked as Kaiser workers protest

‘I hope it’s an eye-opener for Kaiser.’ See workers march in Sacramento Workers in the Coalition of Kaiser Permanent Unions marched in downtown Sacramento, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, blocking a downtown Sacramento intersection at 5th and J as they protested amid contract negotiations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers in the Coalition of Kaiser Permanent Unions marched in downtown Sacramento, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, blocking a downtown Sacramento intersection at 5th and J as they protested amid contract negotiations.

About 50 members of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions blocked a downtown Sacramento intersection Monday to protest the healthcare provider’s treatment of its employees and patients.

The coalition members protested at the intersection of 5th and J streets in front of Kaiser’s downtown building.

Their aim was to demonstrate against “the healthcare giant’s unfair labor practices and shift from prioritizing patients and the community to profits and enriching top executives,” said a press release announcing the protest.

The Labor Day march comes as coalition members across the country are voting on a strike in October that would involve more than 80,000 employees — the largest in the country since the Teamster’s walkout at United Parcel Services in 1997.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

California coalition members voted to authorize the strike in mid-August.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department began citing the workers who blocked the intersection at about 11:50 a.m., 20 minutes after they began occupying the intersection.

The workers who demonstrated were part of a larger rally on Monday that involved more than a thousand Kaiser Permanente employees and their family members.

They started the morning in front of the Capitol, where speakers – including state Senator Richard Pan, D-Sacramento – expressed support for the Kaiser employees.

They then marched down 10th Street and I street toward the Kaiser building.

Kaiser employees in other parts of the state also rallied on Monday. U.S. Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was scheduled to speak at a Los Angeles protest, and actor Danny Glover was to appear at an Oakland event.