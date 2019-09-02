At-risk 90-year-old Sacramento woman with dementia goes missing; police seek help

Jovita Reyes, 90, suffering from dementia, went missing in Sacramento, police reported Monday morning. Officials are asking the community to help bring her back to safety. She was last seen on the 300 block of Windward Way in Pocket. City of Sacramento Police Department

Jovita Reyes has white hair and brown eyes and is of average build. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans on the 300 block of Windward Way in Pocket, according to a tweet.

Reyes drives a white 2002 Suzuki SUV with licence plate: 7NYW369.

