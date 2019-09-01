Transient, 74, arrested on suspicion of igniting vegetation fires in Placer County

Cal Fire says a series of recent small fires in Placer County were ignited by transient individuals illegally camping in the foothills. On Sept. 1, the department arrested a 74-year-old male who's suspected of starting two fires in Alta. Cal Fire

Cal Fire says several recent small fires in Placer County were ignited by transient individuals illegally camping in the foothills. On Friday, the department arrested one — a 74-year-old who’s suspected of starting two fires northeast of Colfax.

Eugene Delmartin was camping and trespassing on private property on Drum Powerhouse Road in the unincorporated community of Alta when he ignited a vegetation fire that burned 1,300 square feet Friday evening, according to a news release.

Cal Fire’s firefighters arrived on the scene around 5 p.m. and said in the release Delmartin was uncooperative — calling for the assistance of Cal Fire’s peace officers.

Officers interviewed Delmartin, then arrested him on charges of arson and resisting arrest, according to the release and Placer County Sheriff’s arrest logs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies said in the release Delmartin is believed to be connected to a fire that burned 4,000 square feet in the same area.

Delmartin was booked into Auburn Main Jail on $300,000 bail at 7:47 p.m. Friday, arrest logs show.